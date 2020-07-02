[SBS Star] Kim Soo Hyun's Unique Hairstyle in College Catches the Eye of Many

Actor Kim Soo Hyun's unique hairstyle back when he was in college is attracting the attention of a great number of people.Recently, one online community post rapidly started going around online.The post consisted of past photos of Kim Soo Hyun back in his college days.In the photos, Kim Soo Hyun had a completely different hairstyle to himself right now.At that time, he had super puffy hair that went outwards.This was, and still is, a rare hairstyle to find in Korea.He even matched his hairstyle with a large headband, which made his hair spread all to the sides.Upon seeing these photos of him, people left comments such as, "Let me apologize for laughing so much. He just looks too different here!", "His hair looks puffier, because he's got such a small face!", "LOL He still looks handsome though!" and so on.(Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)