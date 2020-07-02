SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] EXO BAEKHYUN Shares Advantages & Disadvantages of Promoting Solo
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] EXO BAEKHYUN Shares Advantages & Disadvantages of Promoting Solo

Lee Narin

Published 2020.07.02 13:45 Updated 2020.07.02 13:46 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] EXO BAEKHYUN Shares Advantages & Disadvantages of Promoting Solo
K-pop boy group EXO's member BAEKHYUN compared his career as an EXO member to soloist. 

On July 1 episode of tvN's television show 'You Quiz on the Block', BAEKHYUN made a guest appearance.

As BAEKHYUN carries out promotional activities as a member of EXO and soloist at the same time, the host Yu Jae Seok asked him what the difference was.
BAEKHYUNBAEKHYUN answered, "When I first went solo, I felt a lot of pressure. Because I felt so stressed out, my stomach would get upset at times as well."

He continued, "It was really stressful, since I felt like I was the only one responsible for the performance; there was nobody else on stage with me."

He went on, "I texted my fellow members many times then. I think that was when I got to realize how precious each of them was to me."
BAEKHYUNThen, Yu Jae Seok asked, "Okay, in that case, were there any good things about promoting by yourself?"

BAEKHYUN laughed and answered, "Well, more money came into my account..."

Upon hearing BAEKHYUN's greatly-honest answer, Yu Jae Seok commented, "Wow, I had no idea you would say that!", and burst into laughter.
BAEKHYUN(Credit= SM Entertainment, tvN You Quiz on the Block)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙