[SBS Star] EXO BAEKHYUN Shares Advantages & Disadvantages of Promoting Solo

K-pop boy group EXO's member BAEKHYUN compared his career as an EXO member to soloist.On July 1 episode of tvN's television show 'You Quiz on the Block', BAEKHYUN made a guest appearance.As BAEKHYUN carries out promotional activities as a member of EXO and soloist at the same time, the host Yu Jae Seok asked him what the difference was.BAEKHYUN answered, "When I first went solo, I felt a lot of pressure. Because I felt so stressed out, my stomach would get upset at times as well."He continued, "It was really stressful, since I felt like I was the only one responsible for the performance; there was nobody else on stage with me."He went on, "I texted my fellow members many times then. I think that was when I got to realize how precious each of them was to me."Then, Yu Jae Seok asked, "Okay, in that case, were there any good things about promoting by yourself?"BAEKHYUN laughed and answered, "Well, more money came into my account..."Upon hearing BAEKHYUN's greatly-honest answer, Yu Jae Seok commented, "Wow, I had no idea you would say that!", and burst into laughter.(Credit= SM Entertainment, tvN You Quiz on the Block)(SBS Star)