[SBS Star] IU & BAEKHYUN Spotted Following Each Other on Instagram

Fans are beyond excited to see singer IU and BAEKHYUN of K-pop boy group EXO following each other on Instagram.Recently, fans have spotted that BAEKHYUN and IU following each other's personal Instagram account.While it is not sure what made them to suddenly follow each other on the social media, but many fans believe that it is because IU has recently covered one of BAEKHYUN's solo songs.Back on June 26, IU covered BAEKHYUN's 'UN Village' in her new episode of online content series 'IU's Homebody Signal'.BAEKHYUN later found out that IU had covered his song, and tweeted, "Soo-ya!! Soo sang my song!", referring to IU's role 'Hae Soo' in their 2016 drama 'Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo'.As BAEKHYUN followed IU on Instagram shortly after the tweet, it seems like the two K-pop stars had a good conversation in years reminiscing the time when they co-starred in the drama.Upon seeing the two following each other on Instagram, fans commented, "Patiently waiting for their collaboration.", "I just love them so so much!", "This is so sweet.", and more.(Credit= 'baekhyunee_exo' 'dlwlrma' Instagram, SBS)(SBS Star)