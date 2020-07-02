SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Ok Taec Yeon Speaks Up About His Dating News
Lee Narin

Published 2020.07.02
K-pop boy group 2PM's member/actor Ok Taec Yeon wrote to fans following his recent dating news.

On July 1, Ok Taec Yeon updated his Instagram with a message to fans.
Ok Taec YeonIn the message, Ok Taec Yeon said, "I feel terrible to any of you who were surprised or hurt by the sudden news the other day. I'm sorry."

He continued, "I'm sorry about writing to you after so many days as well. I needed some time to go over my thoughts and think of what I should say."
Ok Taec YeonOk Taec Yeon went on, "I am fully aware that you are worried about me. That is why I'm going to continue to do my best as a member of 2PM, also as an actor."

Then, he wrapped up the message by saying, "Thank you for giving me your support at all times even though I'm not perfect."
Ok Taec YeonBack on June 23, news outlet Xports News reported that Ok Taec Yeon is in a relationship with a non-celebrity.

Not long after the report was released, Ok Taec Yeon's management agency 51k confirmed the news.

(Credit= 'taecyeonokay' Instagram)

(SBS Star)   
