SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Seo In Guk in Talks to Make His Drama Comeback in 2 Years
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Seo In Guk in Talks to Make His Drama Comeback in 2 Years

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.07.02 10:32 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Seo In Guk in Talks to Make His Drama Comeback in 2 Years
Singer/actor Seo In Guk is considering making his small screen comeback for the first time in two years.

On July 1, it was reported that Seo In Guk had been cast as the main character in the upcoming drama 'Collapse' (literal translation).

'Collapse' is a new project of screenwriter Yim Maeari, the mastermind behind 2018 hit drama 'Beauty Inside'.
Seo In GukThe drama's main character 'Kim Sa-ram' was born between the dark and the light; and all he has to do is exist for something to fall into ruin.
Seo In GukIn response to the report, Seo In Guk's management agency Story J Company stated that he had just received a casting offer for the role, and that nothing had been decided at the moment.

If he decides to take on the role, this will be Seo In Guk's first drama project since his last drama 'The Smile Has Left Your Eyes' in 2018.
Seo In GukMeanwhile, actress Park Bo Young has also recently been rumored to play opposite Seo In Guk's role.

(Credit= 'seo_cccc' Instagram, SBS funE)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙