[SBS Star] Wonder Girls Hyelim Shares Handwritten Letter & Wedding Photos for Fans
[SBS Star] Wonder Girls Hyelim Shares Handwritten Letter & Wedding Photos for Fans

Published 2020.07.01 17:05
Hyelim of disbanded K-pop girl group Wonder Girls personally announced her upcoming marriage.

On July 1, Hyelim updated her personal Instagram with a handwritten letter and her wedding photos.
Hyelim weddingEarlier this year, Hyelim revealed that she has been in a relationship with taekwondo player Shin Min-chul for over seven years.

The couple has been sharing their love story and their marriage preparations through MBC's reality show 'Don't Be Jealous'.
Hyelim weddingIn her letter, Hyelim wrote:

Hello, it's me, Lim!

As many of you may know already, I am excited to share with you that I have met the love of my life and will be getting married on July 5.

I wanted to write to you to express my gratitude towards your love and support.

Also, I deeply appreciate all your sweet messages! (I can feel your love all the way in South Korea, I really do.)

I am careful to speak about my wedding during this difficult time with the coronavirus and everything, but I am positive that we will have a great wedding thanks to your blessings!

I will continue my career, and hope to communicate with you more in the upcoming future.

Thank you once again to all Wonderfuls (Wonder Girls' fandom) out there! Love you, and thank you always!
Hyelim weddingHyelim weddingHyelim joined Wonder Girls in 2010 through '2 Different Tears', and joined her fellow member Yubin's newly-established agency rrr Entertainment following her contract with JYP Entertainment came to an end this January.

(Credit= 'wg_lim' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
