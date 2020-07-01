SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Kang Daniel to Release a New Song in Collaboration with Simon D
Published 2020.07.01 16:39 Updated 2020.07.01 17:00
Singer Kang Daniel is confirmed to release a special single in celebration of his first solo debut anniversary.

On July 1, it was reported that Kang Daniel will be releasing a song later this month to celebrate his first debut anniversary as a solo artist.
Kang DanielFor the upcoming special single, hip-hop artist Simon Dominic (Simon D) as a featuring artist.
Simon DThe single will be released on July 25, which is also the date of Kang Daniel's solo debut.

On the same day at 9PM KST, Kang Daniel will also be holding his first online fan meeting called 'DAN1TYST', celebrating his special day with his fans all around the world.
Kang DanielUpon taking the #1 spot on Mnet's survival audition show 'Produce 101 Season 2', Kang Daniel initially made his debut as a member of the show's project group Wanna One.

Following the group's disbandment in December 2018, Kang Daniel made his solo debut on July 25, 2019.

(Credit= KONNECT Entertainment, AOMG)

(SBS Star)  
