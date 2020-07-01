SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BLACKPINK Sets 5 New Guinness World Records with 'How You Like That'
Published 2020.07.01 10:37 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BLACKPINK Sets 5 New Guinness World Records with How You Like That
K-pop girl group BLACKPINK has officially recorded five Guinness World Records with the group's latest single 'How You Like That'.

On June 26, BLACKPINK made its much-anticipated comeback with the pre-release single 'How You Like That'.
BLACKPINKIn less than a week since the release, BLACKPINK has taken over various music charts both domestically and internationally; on top of setting various records on social media platforms.
BLACKPINKBLACKPINKThen on June 30, Guinness World Records announced that they had registered BLACKPINK with five new record titles.

With 'How You Like That' music video, BLACKPINK took the records for 'Most viewed YouTube video in 24 hours', 'Most viewed music video on YouTube in 24 hours', and 'Most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a K-pop group'.

After YouTube confirmed that the live premiere of 'How You Like That' reached 1.66 million peak concurrent viewers, the group also set the records for 'Most viewers for the premiere of a video on YouTube', and 'Most viewers for the premiere of a music video on YouTube'.
BLACKPINKCheck out 'How You Like That' music video below:
 

(Credit= 'BLACKPINK' YouTube, YG Entertainment, Guinness World Records) 

(SBS Star)
