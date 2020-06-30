SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BLACKPINK Members Share Which Member They Wish to Become for a Day If They Could
Lee Narin

Published 2020.06.30
The members of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK gave an honest answer to a question, "Which member do you wish to become for a day if you could?"

On June 30, BLACKPINK held a live broadcast session on Twitter.
BLACKPINKDuring the live broadcast, BLACKPINK answered different questions that were asked by fans.

One of the interesting questions that BLACKPINK received was, "Which member do you wish to become for a day if you could?"

JENNIE answered, "I would like to become JISOO for a day. It's because I want to eat like her in the morning."

She continued, "JISOO ate three dishes for breakfast today. She ate selleongtang (ox bone soup), kimchi mandu (dumplings) and kimchi fried rice."
BLACKPINKROSÉ also picked JISOO, then explained, "JISOO is hilarious. I would like to know all the funny jokes that she has in her head."

JISOO laughed and responded, "I actually would like to become ROSÉ. I would like to be able to play an instrument like her."

She went on with a sad face, "Even if I learn to play an instrument, I can never play it as well as ROSÉ."
BLACKPINKMeanwhile, BLACKPINK dropped a new song 'How You Like That' on June 26.

(Credit= 'ygofficialblink' Twitter)

(SBS Star)   
