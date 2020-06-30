[SBS Star] VIDEO: MAMAMOO's Huge Fan Lee Da Hee Dances to Hwasa's New Music

Actress Lee Da Hee celebrated the release of Hwasa of K-pop girl group MAMAMOO's new music by dancing to the song.On June 29, Lee Da Hee updated her Instagram with a 30-second video.The video showed Lee Da Hee dancing to Hwasa's new song 'Maria' that was released on June 29.In the video, Lee Da Hee boasted her amazing dancing skills.Even though she is an actress, she almost seemed like a K-pop star for those 30 seconds.Under this video, Lee Da Hee wrote, "This is for you, Hyejin (Hwasa's real name)... I tried my best. I really used up all my energy for it."She continued, "This song is so crazy good. Everyone, you are all listening to it, right?"Lee Da Hee is known to be the biggest fan of MAMAMOO, and it seemed like she is extremely happy about Hwasa's latest release.(Credit= 'dahee0315' Instagram)(SBS Star)