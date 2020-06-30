[SBS Star] VIDEO: Choo Sa Rang Shows Off Her Incredible Strength

Choo Sa Rang, the daughter of Korean-Japanese MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) fighter Choo Sung Hoon and Japanese model Yano Shiho, is surprising many people with her incredible strength.On June 28, some photos were uploaded on Choo Sa Rang's Instagram.The photos showed Choo Sa Rang balancing herself on a heavy workout equipment.She is balancing herself only with the strength of her arms, but she looks pretty comfortable like that.While doing so, she spreads her legs to the sides, and even lifts them in front of her.These moves require a great amount of strength and flexibility.The fact that Choo Sa Rang is able to do these moves shocked a lot of people, because she is still very young.Then on June 30, Yano Shiho updated her Instagram with a video of Choo Sa Rang doing a boxing-like practice with Choo Sung Hoon.As Choo Sa Rang showed off such flawless skills, Yano Shiho and Choo Sung Hoon continuously wowed at her.It seemed like Choo Sa Rang is naturally talented in sports just like her father, and also her mother who enjoys exercising.(Credit= 'shiho_style' 'choosarang_official' Instagram)(SBS Star)