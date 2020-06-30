SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Choo Sa Rang Shows Off Her Incredible Strength
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Choo Sa Rang Shows Off Her Incredible Strength

Lee Narin

Published 2020.06.30
Choo Sa Rang, the daughter of Korean-Japanese MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) fighter Choo Sung Hoon and Japanese model Yano Shiho, is surprising many people with her incredible strength. 

On June 28, some photos were uploaded on Choo Sa Rang's Instagram. 
Choo Sa RangThe photos showed Choo Sa Rang balancing herself on a heavy workout equipment. 

She is balancing herself only with the strength of her arms, but she looks pretty comfortable like that. 

While doing so, she spreads her legs to the sides, and even lifts them in front of her. 

These moves require a great amount of strength and flexibility.

The fact that Choo Sa Rang is able to do these moves shocked a lot of people, because she is still very young. 
Choo Sa RangThen on June 30, Yano Shiho updated her Instagram with a video of Choo Sa Rang doing a boxing-like practice with Choo Sung Hoon. 

As Choo Sa Rang showed off such flawless skills, Yano Shiho and Choo Sung Hoon continuously wowed at her. 

It seemed like Choo Sa Rang is naturally talented in sports just like her father, and also her mother who enjoys exercising. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Challenge the morning sparring @akiyamachoo & @choosarang_official ��✨ 아빠의 스파링지도������ #朝からパパのお腹にパンチしてたら #本格的にスパーリング練習することに #格闘家の娘 #ちょいと素質あるかも #細かい指導のパパ #早くパンチしたいせっかちのサラン �� #2人を後で見守るチュバ #終わったあとは疲れてバッタリ #パパも汗だく #お疲れさま #아침부터아빠의배에펀치하고 있으면 #본격적으로스파링연습하게 #격투딸 #조금소질일지도 #세세한지도아빠 #빨리펀치하고자참을성사랑 �� #2명이지켜보는발츠 #끝난후피곤 밧 타리 #아빠도땀투성이 #수고 #dad #daughter #play #sparring #love #family

SHIHO(@shiho_style)님의 공유 게시물님,


(Credit= 'shiho_style' 'choosarang_official' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)     
