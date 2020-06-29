SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS' Big-scale Music Video Set Impresses Everyone
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] BTS' Big-scale Music Video Set Impresses Everyone

Lee Narin

Published 2020.06.29 16:47 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS Big-scale Music Video Set Impresses Everyone
A scene in K-pop boy group BTS' latest music video that everyone thought was computer-generated imagery (CGI) turned out to be not CGI.

Recently, lots of photos from BTS' recent music video shooting were unveiled online.
BTSBTSThe photos showed the process of making a set for the music video 'Stay Gold'.

'Stay Gold' is the title track of BTS' Japanese album 'MAP OF THE SOUL : 7 ~THE JOURNEY~' that was released on June 19.

In the photos, the production crew of 'Stay Gold' makes a beautiful hill with purple flowers, white tree and small pond completely out of scratch.
BTSBTSThe photos shocked everybody, because they thought the hill was CGI without doubt.

BTS is known for not using much CGI in music videos, but it was still so hard-to-believe.

It was because the scale of the set was unbelievably big; there was a huge amount of effort put into it.

BTS as well as the group's music video production crew are given a thumbs up for going this far to create a perfect music video. 
 

(Credit= Online Community, 'Big Hit Labels' YouTube)

(SBS Star)     
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙