SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Big Hit Ent. Trainee Opens Up About Seeing TXT's Debut Without Him
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Big Hit Ent. Trainee Opens Up About Seeing TXT's Debut Without Him

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.06.29 17:03 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Big Hit Ent. Trainee Opens Up About Seeing TXTs Debut Without Him
Lee Heeseung, an 'I-LAND' contestant and a 3-year trainee of Big Hit Entertainment, opened up about his experience of seeing fellow trainees' debut without him.

On June 26 episode of Mnet and Big Hit Entertainment's survival audition program 'I-LAND', Lee Heeseung made his first appearance on the show.Big Hit Ent. Trainee Opens Up About Seeing TXT's Debut Without HimBig Hit Ent. Trainee Opens Up About Seeing TXT's Debut Without HimBig Hit Entertainment CEO Bang Si-hyuk explained, "He (Lee Heeseung) has been training with us for three years."

At the time Lee Heeseung joined Big Hit Entertainment, he spent his trainee days alongside the agency's boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) members.
Big Hit Ent. Trainee Opens Up About Seeing TXT's Debut Without HimLee Heeseung shared, "When I first got into Big Hit Entertainment, there was a debut group called TXT. We trained together for a long time."

He continued, "I should've been more than happy to congratulate them on their debut, but to be honest, I was having a rough time."
Big Hit Ent. Trainee Opens Up About Seeing TXT's Debut Without HimAlthough he did not get the chance to debut as a member of TXT, Lee Heeseung expressed his passion and strong will to make his own debut through 'I-LAND'.

He said, "My goal here is to make my debut. I'll definitely put my everything into it."
Big Hit Ent. Trainee Opens Up About Seeing TXT's Debut Without Him(Credit= Mnet I-LAND, Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙