SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lee Joon Gi Shows Support for IU's Upcoming Film
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Lee Joon Gi Shows Support for IU's Upcoming Film

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.06.29 16:00 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lee Joon Gi Shows Support for IUs Upcoming Film
Singer/actress IU expressed thanks to her former co-star actor Lee Joon Gi for sending a coffee truck to her filming site.

On June 29, IU updated her Instagram with the photos of herself posing next to a coffee truck.
IU, Lee Joon GiIU, Lee Joon GiAlong with the photos, IU wrote, "The fourth prince Wang So, my oppa Joon Gi, thank you again."

She also showed her support for Lee Joon Gi's upcoming drama 'Flower of Evil' by including the title as a hashtag.
IU, Lee Joon GiIt seems like Lee Joon Gi has decided to show his support for IU working on her first commercial film 'Dream'.

The banners on the truck read, "To all the cast and staff members of 'Dream'. I hope you all stay safe while filming the movie.", and "Lee So-min PD, will you create a documentary for me as well?", referring to IU's character in the upcoming film.
IU, Lee Joon GiLee Joon Gi and IU co-starred in the 2016 drama 'Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo' and have maintained their close friendship since then.

(Credit= 'dlwlrma' Instagram, SBS)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙