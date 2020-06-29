[SBS Star] Lee Joon Gi Shows Support for IU's Upcoming Film

Singer/actress IU expressed thanks to her former co-star actor Lee Joon Gi for sending a coffee truck to her filming site.On June 29, IU updated her Instagram with the photos of herself posing next to a coffee truck.Along with the photos, IU wrote, "The fourth prince Wang So, my oppa Joon Gi, thank you again."She also showed her support for Lee Joon Gi's upcoming drama 'Flower of Evil' by including the title as a hashtag.It seems like Lee Joon Gi has decided to show his support for IU working on her first commercial film 'Dream'.The banners on the truck read, "To all the cast and staff members of 'Dream'. I hope you all stay safe while filming the movie.", and "Lee So-min PD, will you create a documentary for me as well?", referring to IU's character in the upcoming film.Lee Joon Gi and IU co-starred in the 2016 drama 'Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo' and have maintained their close friendship since then.(Credit= 'dlwlrma' Instagram, SBS)(SBS Star)