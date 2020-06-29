[SBS Star] MOMOLAND Donates Sanitary Products to Financially-struggling Multicultural Families

K-pop girl group MOMOLAND donated sanitary products to multicultural families living with financial difficulties.On June 27, it was reported that MOMOLAND visited Yeongdeungpo-gu Office to donate 1,500 sanitary products on the previous day.Along with this report, a photo of MOMOLAND with Yeongdeungpo-gu Office employees was released.The members of MOMOLAND stated that they wish for the sanitary products to be given to financially-struggling multicultural families in Yeongdeungpo-gu.The number of multicultural families is increasing fast in Korea, but unfortunately, more of them are living in poverty compared to Korean families.The fact that MOMOLAND members went out of their way to help these families is certainly a step that should be highly valued.Their thoughtful act is melting the hearts of many people at the moment.(Credit= MLD Entertainment)(SBS Star)