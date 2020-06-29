SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BTS JUNGKOOK Becomes the Most-searched K-pop Artist in the First Half of 2020
Published 2020.06.29
[SBS Star] BTS JUNGKOOK Becomes the Most-searched K-pop Artist in the First Half of 2020
The most-searched K-pop artist in the first half of 2020 on Google is revealed to be JUNGKOOK of K-pop boy group BTS.

According to reports on June 28, it was announced that JUNGKOOK was the most-searched K-pop artist in 22 weeks out of 25 in the first half of 2020.
JUNGKOOKThe youngest member of BTS was also the first singer in the entire world to surpass 10 billion views on TikTok, and continues to be the most-searched K-pop star on YouTube.
JUNGKOOKThis is not the first time for JUNGKOOK to prove his power on social media.

Back in 2019, JUNGKOOK's video of him lip-syncing and dancing to American singer Billie Eilish's 'Bad Guy' posted on BTS' official Twitter was the most-retweeted tweets of the year.
JUNGKOOKJUNGKOOK's worldwide popularity was also proved on music charts―as his 2018 solo track 'Euphoria' was named the longest-charting song by a male K-pop artist on Billboard's World Digital Song Sales chart.

Meanwhile, BTS just released the group's fourth Japanese full album 'MAP OF THE SOUL : 7 - The Journey' on June 19.

(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
