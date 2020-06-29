[SBS Star] Seo Ye Ji Modeled for a Commercial with EXO Before?

Fans found out that actress Seo Ye Ji modeled for a commercial with K-pop boy group EXO years ago.In light of Seo Ye Ji's soaring popularity, many people started wondering what her past projects are.While delving into her past, they discovered that Seo Ye-ji featured in a commercial for a school uniform with EXO.The commercial was filmed in 2013 when she was 22 years old.It was the year when Seo Ye Ji had just made her debut in the industry.In this commercial, Seo Ye-ji boasted her amazing body ratio in different types of school uniform along with the members of EXO.As she was so tall (170cm), she did not look awkward at all standing next to the tall EXO members.She certainly looked younger here, but she looked just as gorgeous as she is now.Meanwhile, Seo Ye Ji is busy filming her current drama 'It's Okay to Not Be Okay' with actor Kim Soo Hyun at the moment.(Credit= IVYclub)(SBS Star)