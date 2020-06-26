[SBS Star] Choo Sa Rang's Amazingly-fast Growth Impresses Everyone

Choo Sa Rang, the daughter of Korean-Japanese MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) fighter Choo Sung Hoon and Japanese model Yano Shiho, was seen all so grown up fast.Recently, many people noticed in Choo Sa Rang's noticeable growth in her recent photos.They noticed that she had gotten much taller and prettier than about half a year ago.It looked like Choo Sa Rang got her beauty and long legs from her model mother, and they are becoming more and more evident as time passes.Not only that, but she also seemed as if she has gotten stronger.In the recently-taken photos by Choo Sung Hoon and Yano Shiho, Choo Sa Rang is seen enjoying different sports including surfing, riding a scooter, doing a headstand and so on.It is presumed that Choo Sa Rang's like for sports and talent for it come from her MMA fighter father.After seeing these photos, everybody commented on how soon Choo Sa Rang will become a lady.(Credit= 'akiyamachoo' 'shiho_style' 'choosarang_official' Instagram)(SBS Star)