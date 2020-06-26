SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Choo Sa Rang's Amazingly-fast Growth Impresses Everyone
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Choo Sa Rang's Amazingly-fast Growth Impresses Everyone

Lee Narin

Published 2020.06.26 17:52 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Choo Sa Rangs Amazingly-fast Growth Impresses Everyone
Choo Sa Rang, the daughter of Korean-Japanese MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) fighter Choo Sung Hoon and Japanese model Yano Shiho, was seen all so grown up fast. 

Recently, many people noticed in Choo Sa Rang's noticeable growth in her recent photos. 

They noticed that she had gotten much taller and prettier than about half a year ago. 

It looked like Choo Sa Rang got her beauty and long legs from her model mother, and they are becoming more and more evident as time passes. 
Choo Sa RangChoo Sa RangNot only that, but she also seemed as if she has gotten stronger. 

In the recently-taken photos by Choo Sung Hoon and Yano Shiho, Choo Sa Rang is seen enjoying different sports including surfing, riding a scooter, doing a headstand and so on. 

It is presumed that Choo Sa Rang's like for sports and talent for it come from her MMA fighter father. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

��Grows so fast��‍♀️ 조금씩 조금씩 커져 라　부탁입니다�� #추사랑

추성훈 Yoshihiro Sexyama(@akiyamachoo)님의 공유 게시물님,


Choo Sa Rang
After seeing these photos, everybody commented on how soon Choo Sa Rang will become a lady. 

(Credit= 'akiyamachoo' 'shiho_style' 'choosarang_official' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙