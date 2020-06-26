[SBS Star] BLACKPINK Shares What It Was Like to Collaborate with Lady Gaga

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK members shared how they felt about collaborating with American singer song-writer Lady Gaga.On June 26, BLACKPINK held a press conference to talk about the group's return to the industry with a new track 'How you like that'.During the press conference, BLACKPINK shared thoughts on the globally-immense attention that the group receives every time new music is released.The members of BLACKPINK shyly laughed and commented, "We feel really grateful for that. We try to melt our unique colors into our music at all times. It was certainly the same for this song 'How you like that'."They continued, "Recently, we started to feel like there was no language barrier when it came to music. We're just happy that we're able to deliver good energy to lots of people around the world with our music."Then, the four girls―JENNIE, JISOO, LISA and ROSÉ' brought up working with Lady Gaga on 'Sour Candy' for her latest album 'Chromatica'.They said, "When we first found out that we were going to work with Lady Gaga, we were all very stunned. It was just so hard to believe that we were going to work with the singer-songwriter who we have been admiring for years."They went on, "We are loving the track ourselves, and thankful that a lot of people are loving the song as much. This collaboration, we believe, has had a positive effect on each other."Meanwhile, 'How you like that' is expected to be unveiled on June 26 at 6PM KST.(Credit= YG Entertainment, 'ladygaga' Twitter)(SBS Star