SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BLACKPINK Shares What It Was Like to Collaborate with Lady Gaga
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] BLACKPINK Shares What It Was Like to Collaborate with Lady Gaga

Lee Narin

Published 2020.06.26 16:34 Updated 2020.06.26 16:35 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BLACKPINK Shares What It Was Like to Collaborate with Lady Gaga
K-pop girl group BLACKPINK members shared how they felt about collaborating with American singer song-writer Lady Gaga.

On June 26, BLACKPINK held a press conference to talk about the group's return to the industry with a new track 'How you like that'.
BLACKPINKDuring the press conference, BLACKPINK shared thoughts on the globally-immense attention that the group receives every time new music is released.

The members of BLACKPINK shyly laughed and commented, "We feel really grateful for that. We try to melt our unique colors into our music at all times. It was certainly the same for this song 'How you like that'."

They continued, "Recently, we started to feel like there was no language barrier when it came to music. We're just happy that we're able to deliver good energy to lots of people around the world with our music."
BLACKPINKThen, the four girls―JENNIE, JISOO, LISA and ROSÉ' brought up working with Lady Gaga on 'Sour Candy' for her latest album 'Chromatica'.

They said, "When we first found out that we were going to work with Lady Gaga, we were all very stunned. It was just so hard to believe that we were going to work with the singer-songwriter who we have been admiring for years."

They went on, "We are loving the track ourselves, and thankful that a lot of people are loving the song as much. This collaboration, we believe, has had a positive effect on each other."
BLACKPINKMeanwhile, 'How you like that' is expected to be unveiled on June 26 at 6PM KST.

(Credit= YG Entertainment, 'ladygaga' Twitter)

(SBS Star    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙