SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Seo Ye Ji's Past Acting with G-DRAGON as a Couple Attracts Attention
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Seo Ye Ji's Past Acting with G-DRAGON as a Couple Attracts Attention

Lee Narin

Published 2020.06.26 13:41 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Seo Ye Jis Past Acting with G-DRAGON as a Couple Attracts Attention
It was discovered that actress Seo Ye Ji acted as G-DRAGON of K-pop boy group BIGBANG's girlfriend in BIGBANG's music video in the past. 

In light of the popularity of Seo Ye-ji and actor Kim Soo Hyun's current drama 'It's Okay to Not Be Okay', a lot of people have become curious about Seo Ye Ji's past work. 

While looking into this, they discovered that Seo Ye-ji featured in BIGBANG's music video for 'LET'S NOT FALL IN LOVE' . 

'LET'S NOT FALL IN LOVE' was one of the BIGBANG's hit songs that was released in August 2015. 
BIGBANGIn this music video, Seo Ye Ji took on the role of G-DRAGON's girlfriend. 

They were seen very lovey-dovey throughout the video; they almost looked as if they were a real couple. 

G-DRAGON was spotted looking at her with his eyes full of love as well as hugging and spinning her around with a bright smile. 
 

Later on in BIGBANG's documentary, unreleased footage of Seo Ye Ji and G-DRAGON were unveiled. 

In this footage, the two stars looked even more like they were in love. 

Not only Seo Ye Ji and G-DRAGON laughed happily while sitting next to each other, but they also were seen about to kiss one another in the rain. 

Seo Ye Ji and G-DRAGON looked so good together, and fans could not stop screaming at the top of their lungs after watching their sweet acting. 
 

(Credit= 'BIGBANG' YouTube) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙