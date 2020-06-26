[SBS Star] VIDEO: Seo Ye Ji's Past Acting with G-DRAGON as a Couple Attracts Attention

It was discovered that actress Seo Ye Ji acted as G-DRAGON of K-pop boy group BIGBANG's girlfriend in BIGBANG's music video in the past.In light of the popularity of Seo Ye-ji and actor Kim Soo Hyun's current drama 'It's Okay to Not Be Okay', a lot of people have become curious about Seo Ye Ji's past work.While looking into this, they discovered that Seo Ye-ji featured in BIGBANG's music video for 'LET'S NOT FALL IN LOVE' .'LET'S NOT FALL IN LOVE' was one of the BIGBANG's hit songs that was released in August 2015.In this music video, Seo Ye Ji took on the role of G-DRAGON's girlfriend.They were seen very lovey-dovey throughout the video; they almost looked as if they were a real couple.G-DRAGON was spotted looking at her with his eyes full of love as well as hugging and spinning her around with a bright smile.Later on in BIGBANG's documentary, unreleased footage of Seo Ye Ji and G-DRAGON were unveiled.In this footage, the two stars looked even more like they were in love.Not only Seo Ye Ji and G-DRAGON laughed happily while sitting next to each other, but they also were seen about to kiss one another in the rain.Seo Ye Ji and G-DRAGON looked so good together, and fans could not stop screaming at the top of their lungs after watching their sweet acting.(Credit= 'BIGBANG' YouTube)(SBS Star)