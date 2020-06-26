SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: GOT7 BAMBAM & BLACKPINK LISA Feature in a Commercial Together
[SBS Star] VIDEO: GOT7 BAMBAM & BLACKPINK LISA Feature in a Commercial Together

Lee Narin

Published 2020.06.26
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: GOT7 BAMBAM & BLACKPINK LISA Feature in a Commercial Together
K-pop boy group GOT7's Thai member BAMBAM and girl group BLACKPINK's Thai member LISA recently filmed a commercial together. 

On June 23, Thailand's largest mobile phone operator AIS shared their latest commercial on YouTube. 

It was a minute-long commercial that featured the two hottest stars in Thailand―BAMBAM and LISA. 

The commercial was to promote the launch of the first-ever 5G service available in Thailand. 
BAMBAM and LISAIn the commercial, BAMBAM and LISA experience different futuristic lifestyles with each other. 

Then at the end of the commercial, they say, "The future is yours."  

iGOT7 (the name of GOT7's fandom) and BLINK (the name of BLACKPINK's fandom) are absolutely in love with this commercial. 

Not only was it a commercial for such a huge company, but it also was because they could see their two favorite stars in one frame. 
 

(Credit= 'AIS' YouTube) 

(SBS Star)  
