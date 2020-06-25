SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTOB Yook Sungjae Appears in an Official Military Video
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTOB Yook Sungjae Appears in an Official Military Video

Lee Narin

Published 2020.06.25 17:56 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTOB Yook Sungjae Appears in an Official Military Video
K-pop boy group BTOB's member Yook Sungjae was featured in an official video from the ROKA. 

On June 24, the Republic of Korea Army (ROKA) shared a short video on YouTube. 

The video was made to initiate the start of 'Army Hero Challenge'. 

'Army Hero Challenge' is a challenge for people to express gratitude as well as respect to all those Korean War veterans. 

Today marked the 70th anniversary of the Korean War that started on June 25, 1950. 
Yook SungjaeIn this video, Yook Sungjae stood among three other soldiers with many behind him. 

After the other soldiers thank the Korean War veterans, Yook Sungjae wrapped up the video by saying, "As the next challenger, we choose the Black Beret Special Forces! Please continue this challenge for us!"  

This video showed Yook Sungjae looking healthy and happy in the military, making fans relieved. 

Yook Sungjae began his military service earlier on May 11, and is expected to be discharged from the military on November 14, 2021. 

(Credit= '대한민국 육군 [ROK ARMY]' YouTube) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙