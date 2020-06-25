[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTOB Yook Sungjae Appears in an Official Military Video

K-pop boy group BTOB's member Yook Sungjae was featured in an official video from the ROKA.On June 24, the Republic of Korea Army (ROKA) shared a short video on YouTube.The video was made to initiate the start of 'Army Hero Challenge'.'Army Hero Challenge' is a challenge for people to express gratitude as well as respect to all those Korean War veterans.Today marked the 70th anniversary of the Korean War that started on June 25, 1950.In this video, Yook Sungjae stood among three other soldiers with many behind him.After the other soldiers thank the Korean War veterans, Yook Sungjae wrapped up the video by saying, "As the next challenger, we choose the Black Beret Special Forces! Please continue this challenge for us!"This video showed Yook Sungjae looking healthy and happy in the military, making fans relieved.Yook Sungjae began his military service earlier on May 11, and is expected to be discharged from the military on November 14, 2021.(Credit= '대한민국 육군 [ROK ARMY]' YouTube)(SBS Star)