[SBS Star] BTS V Tops 'K-pop Star That You Wish to Share Your Ice Dessert With' List

Fans chose V of K-pop boy group BTS as the K-pop star that they wish to share their ice dessert with in this hot, scorching weather.An online platform Choeaedol recently conducted a poll from June 18 to 24 asking K-pop fans which singer they would share their patbingsu with.Patbingsu is a type of Korean shaved ice dessert, with sweet red bean paste, fruits, and mini mochis on top.BTS' V was chosen as #1 with 35% of the vote (63,048), followed by his fellow BTS members JUNGKOOK (33%, 59,881) and JIN (32%, 57,162).V seems to be a fan of shaved ice himself; as he has been seen enjoying it with one of his close celebrity friends, singer/actor Park Hyung Sik.Meanwhile, BTS and the group's management agency Big Hit Entertainment recently donated 1 million dollars to help the tour crews of 'BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR' as the tour schedule has been postponed due to the spread of COVID-19 worldwide.(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment, Online Community, Choeaedol)(SBS Star)