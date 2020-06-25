[SBS Star] BTS V Tops 'K-pop Star That You Wish to Share Your Ice Dessert With' List

Fans chose V of K-pop boy group BTS as the K-pop star that they wish to share their ice dessert with in this hot, scorching weather.
An online platform Choeaedol recently conducted a poll from June 18 to 24 asking K-pop fans which singer they would share their patbingsu with.
Patbingsu is a type of Korean shaved ice dessert, with sweet red bean paste, fruits, and mini mochis on top.
BTS' V was chosen as #1 with 35% of the vote (63,048), followed by his fellow BTS members JUNGKOOK (33%, 59,881) and JIN (32%, 57,162).
V seems to be a fan of shaved ice himself; as he has been seen enjoying it with one of his close celebrity friends, singer/actor Park Hyung Sik.
Meanwhile, BTS and the group's management agency Big Hit Entertainment recently donated 1 million dollars to help the tour crews of 'BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR' as the tour schedule has been postponed due to the spread of COVID-19 worldwide.
▶ [SBS Star] BTS & Big Hit Ent. Donate a Million Dollars to Help Their Originally-scheduled World Tour Crews
(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment, Online Community, Choeaedol)
(SBS Star)