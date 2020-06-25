SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS V Tops 'K-pop Star That You Wish to Share Your Ice Dessert With' List
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] BTS V Tops 'K-pop Star That You Wish to Share Your Ice Dessert With' List

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.06.25 17:32 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS V Tops K-pop Star That You Wish to Share Your Ice Dessert With List
Fans chose V of K-pop boy group BTS as the K-pop star that they wish to share their ice dessert with in this hot, scorching weather.

An online platform Choeaedol recently conducted a poll from June 18 to 24 asking K-pop fans which singer they would share their patbingsu with.
BTS V Tops 'K-pop Star That You Wish to Share Your Ice Dessert With' ListPatbingsu is a type of Korean shaved ice dessert, with sweet red bean paste, fruits, and mini mochis on top.
BTS V Tops 'K-pop Star That You Wish to Share Your Ice Dessert With' List
BTS' V was chosen as #1 with 35% of the vote (63,048), followed by his fellow BTS members JUNGKOOK (33%, 59,881) and JIN (32%, 57,162).
BTS V Tops 'K-pop Star That You Wish to Share Your Ice Dessert With' ListV seems to be a fan of shaved ice himself; as he has been seen enjoying it with one of his close celebrity friends, singer/actor Park Hyung Sik.
BTS V Tops 'K-pop Star That You Wish to Share Your Ice Dessert With' ListMeanwhile, BTS and the group's management agency Big Hit Entertainment recently donated 1 million dollars to help the tour crews of 'BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR' as the tour schedule has been postponed due to the spread of COVID-19 worldwide.

▶ [SBS Star] BTS & Big Hit Ent. Donate a Million Dollars to Help Their Originally-scheduled World Tour Crews

(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment, Online Community, Choeaedol)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙