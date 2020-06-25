SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] EXO SUHO Treats a Meal to Soldiers Who He Met During Basic Military Training
[SBS Star] EXO SUHO Treats a Meal to Soldiers Who He Met During Basic Military Training

Lee Narin

Published 2020.06.25
K-pop boy group EXO's leader SUHO bought a meal for his fellow soldiers.

On June 21, one EXO fan shared a post about SUHO on her Twitter, and it quickly went around the Internet.
SUHOIn her post, she said, "My boyfriend's friend trained at the same military training center as SUHO. After their training, SUHO took him and other fellow soldiers out for a meal."

She continued, "During the meal, the friend asked SUHO for an autograph for me, and he even video-called me with SUHO next to him that I was able to say hi and talk to him for a bit."
SUHOIn the first photo that she released, SUHO was wearing a cute paper apron, completely ready for some Korean barbecue.

The second photo was of SUHO's autograph addressed to this fan of EXO.

Under his autograph, SUHO wrote, "Be happy!" with a heart.
SUHOUpon finishing his 4-week basic military training, SUHO recently began his alternative military service as a public service worker.

The K-pop star is expected to complete his service in February 2022.

(Credit= Online Community, '_glass_DO' Twitter)

(SBS Star)    
