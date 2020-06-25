[SBS Star] Woo Do Hwan Announces to Enlist in the Military in Less than 2 Weeks

Actor Woo Do Hwan will be beginning his national mandatory military service in about two weeks time.On June 24, Woo Do Hwan's management agency revealed the actor's military enlistment plans.The agency said, "Woo Do Hwan will start his military service as an active-duty soldier on July 6. Please note that the time and place of his military enlistment will not be publicized."Not long after the agency broke the news, Woo Do Hwan took to his Instagram to personally share the news to fans.Woo Do Hwan posted a handwritten letter that said, "I know this may be too unexpected, but I'm enlisting in the military on July 6. Sorry for surprising you like this, and not being able to see you before my enlistment."He continued, "I feel like my 20s were full of happiness, and it's all thanks to your love and support. I had been blessed with them. Thank you for making my 20s wonderful."He went on, "Take good care of yourself, and be happy. I'll be back safely. My love for you is so huge that I don't really know how I should express that into words, but I love you lots!"Woo Do Hwan is expected to be discharged from the military on January 5, 2022.(Credit= 'wdohwan' Instagram)(SBS Star)