SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Woo Do Hwan Announces to Enlist in the Military in Less than 2 Weeks
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Woo Do Hwan Announces to Enlist in the Military in Less than 2 Weeks

Lee Narin

Published 2020.06.25 10:39 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Woo Do Hwan Announces to Enlist in the Military in Less than 2 Weeks
Actor Woo Do Hwan will be beginning his national mandatory military service in about two weeks time. 

On June 24, Woo Do Hwan's management agency revealed the actor's military enlistment plans. 

The agency said, "Woo Do Hwan will start his military service as an active-duty soldier on July 6. Please note that the time and place of his military enlistment will not be publicized." 
Woo Do HwanNot long after the agency broke the news, Woo Do Hwan took to his Instagram to personally share the news to fans. 

Woo Do Hwan posted a handwritten letter that said, "I know this may be too unexpected, but I'm enlisting in the military on July 6. Sorry for surprising you like this, and not being able to see you before my enlistment." 
Woo Do HwanHe continued, "I feel like my 20s were full of happiness, and it's all thanks to your love and support. I had been blessed with them. Thank you for making my 20s wonderful." 

He went on, "Take good care of yourself, and be happy. I'll be back safely. My love for you is so huge that I don't really know how I should express that into words, but I love you lots!" 
Woo Do HwanWoo Do Hwan is expected to be discharged from the military on January 5, 2022. 

(Credit= 'wdohwan' Instagram)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙