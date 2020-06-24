SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki Shares What Kind of Activities He Has Been Doing Recently
[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki Shares What Kind of Activities He Has Been Doing Recently

Lee Narin

Published 2020.06.24
Actor Song Joong Ki revealed what he has been up to recently. 

On June 19, Song Joong Ki's management agency released an interview of the actor online. 
Song Joong KiDuring the interview, Song Joong Ki was asked if he could share what activities his typical day consist of. 

Song Joong Ki answered, "Well, there is nothing so special about it. I've been reading lots of books and watching movies." 

He laughed and continued, "Until recently, there was a huge pile of dishes at home. So, I had to spend some time washing all of them not too long ago."
Song Joong KiThen, Song Joong Ki was asked, "How do you balance your life as an actor and your 'ordinary' life?" 

Song Joong Ki responded with a smile, "I just try my best. I always try to keep a good balance, that's all I do." 
Song Joong KiAt the end of the interview, Song Joong Ki shared what sort of actor he would like to become. 

He said, "I would like to become the kind of actor who can well-express different emotions without looking like I'm exaggerating them." 
Song Joong KiMeanwhile, Song Joong Ki awaits for his movie 'Space Sweepers' to come out later this year.

(Credit= HiSTORY) 

(SBS Star)   
