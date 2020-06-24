SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "The Moon Is Everybody's, It Is Even Seokjin's" NASA Mentions JIN in Their Official Social Media
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] "The Moon Is Everybody's, It Is Even Seokjin's" NASA Mentions JIN in Their Official Social Media

Lee Narin

Published 2020.06.24 17:07 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] "The Moon Is Everybodys, It Is Even Seokjins" NASA Mentions JIN in Their Official Social Media
K-pop boy group BTS' member JIN was mentioned in NASA's official Twitter account. 

On June 21, one fan of BTS wrote an interesting message to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) via Twitter. 

The fan said, "I'm posting a lot about JIN at the moment, because I want NASA to give him the Moon." 
JINIt did not seem like this fan was expecting a reply from NASA, but then a surprising thing happened three days later. 

On June 24, NASA replied, ""The Moon belongs to everybody, even Seokjin (JIN's real name)." 

In their reply, NASA included an image of the Moon spinning around. 
JINNot only the fact that they replied to the fan's playful message, but the fact that NASA also went out of their way to find out JIN's real name came as a real surprise to many fans. 

This seemed to have shown how influential and powerful JIN was, making fans across the world proud.
 
(Credit= 'NASA' Twitter, Big Hit Entertainment) 

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙