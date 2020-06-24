SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] SEULGI Shares What Makes IRENE & SEULGI Unit Different From Red Velvet
[SBS Star] SEULGI Shares What Makes IRENE & SEULGI Unit Different From Red Velvet

Published 2020.06.24
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] SEULGI Shares What Makes IRENE & SEULGI Unit Different From Red Velvet
SEULGI of K-pop girl group Red Velvet shared a little more detail about her upcoming sub-unit debut as IRENE & SEULGI.

On June 24, fashion magazine DAZED Korea revealed photos from their recent photo shoot and interview with SEULGI.
SEULGIDuring her interview with the magazine, SEULGI talked about her upcoming sub-unit project.

SEULGI said, "I can't tell you in detail, but IRENE & SEULGI's stage and concept is very distinct. It's a completely different strategy from Red Velvet."

She excitedly added, "I think this will be the moment that I can express what I've been thinking and wanting to do for a long time."
SEULGIMeanwhile, Red Velvet's first sub-unit IRENE & SEULGI is set to make its much-anticipated debut on July 6 with a mini album titled 'Monster'.
SEULGICheck out the unit's first teaser in the video below:
 

(Credit= 'Red Velvet' YouTube, SM Entertainment, DAZED Korea)

(SBS Star) 
