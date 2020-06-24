[SBS Star] SEULGI Shares What Makes IRENE & SEULGI Unit Different From Red Velvet

SEULGI of K-pop girl group Red Velvet shared a little more detail about her upcoming sub-unit debut as IRENE & SEULGI.On June 24, fashion magazine DAZED Korea revealed photos from their recent photo shoot and interview with SEULGI.During her interview with the magazine, SEULGI talked about her upcoming sub-unit project.SEULGI said, "I can't tell you in detail, but IRENE & SEULGI's stage and concept is very distinct. It's a completely different strategy from Red Velvet."She excitedly added, "I think this will be the moment that I can express what I've been thinking and wanting to do for a long time."Meanwhile, Red Velvet's first sub-unit IRENE & SEULGI is set to make its much-anticipated debut on July 6 with a mini album titled 'Monster'.Check out the unit's first teaser in the video below:(Credit= 'Red Velvet' YouTube, SM Entertainment, DAZED Korea)(SBS Star)