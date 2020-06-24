SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] "She Made Me Who I Am Now" Chung Kyung-ho Shows Love for His 8-year Girlfriend Sooyoung
Lee Narin

Published 2020.06.24
Actor Chung Kyung-ho expressed love for his girlfriend Sooyoung of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation. 

On June 24, fashion magazine Marie Claire released Chung Kyung-ho's recent interview. 

During the interview, Chung Kyung-ho was asked, "What do you think made you who you are now?" 

Without hesitation, Chung Kyung-ho answered, "I've been with my girlfriend for over eight years. That makes me think that Sooyoung made me who I am now." 
Chung Kyung-ho and SooyoungHe explained, "I've become more of 'human' after I met her. I listened to everything she told me to do and not to do. That made me a better person." 

He laughed and continued, "She told me to do things like wash my hands before a meal, brush my teeth before bed, always wear nice and neat clothing. And don't do things like drinking too much." 

Then, the actor added, "You should listen to what your girlfriend says at all times." 
Chung Kyung-ho and SooyoungChung Kyung-ho and Sooyoung started dating each other in 2012, and they made their relationship public in January 2014.

(Credit= Marie Claire/Online Community, 'sooyoungchoi' 'jstar_allallj' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)      
