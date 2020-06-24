[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS J-HOPE's Past Dance Practice Footage Unveil

J-HOPE of K-pop boy group BTS' friend shared dance practice footage of J-HOPE before his debut.On June 19, one YouTuber uploaded a video on her YouTube.The video consisted of different rare footage of J-HOPE's practicing his dance moves.According to this YouTuber, J-HOPE's friend reached out to her, stating that he/she would like to share rare videos of J-HOPE with the public.In the first footage, J-HOPE seemed very young; he looked as if he just got out of an elementary school.In the second and third footage, it looked like J-HOPE was a high school student.What all these footage had in common was J-HOPE's eye-catching dancing skills.It is unknown whether those dances were freestyle or choreographed dance, but they were all certainly amazing.Upon watching this video, fans commented, "He's the best dancer in the world!", "Can't believe he was that good when he was so young.", "Did this boy know he was going to become the member of the most popular K-pop group in the world in years from then?" and so on.(Credit= 'Watta tv' YouTube)(SBS Star)