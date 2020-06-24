SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS J-HOPE's Past Dance Practice Footage Unveil
LIVE new 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 new 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS J-HOPE's Past Dance Practice Footage Unveil

Lee Narin

Published 2020.06.24 13:47 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS J-HOPEs Past Dance Practice Footage Unveil
J-HOPE of K-pop boy group BTS' friend shared dance practice footage of J-HOPE before his debut.

On June 19, one YouTuber uploaded a video on her YouTube.

The video consisted of different rare footage of J-HOPE's practicing his dance moves.

According to this YouTuber, J-HOPE's friend reached out to her, stating that he/she would like to share rare videos of J-HOPE with the public.
J-HOPEIn the first footage, J-HOPE seemed very young; he looked as if he just got out of an elementary school.

In the second and third footage, it looked like J-HOPE was a high school student.

What all these footage had in common was J-HOPE's eye-catching dancing skills.

It is unknown whether those dances were freestyle or choreographed dance, but they were all certainly amazing.
 

Upon watching this video, fans commented, "He's the best dancer in the world!", "Can't believe he was that good when he was so young.", "Did this boy know he was going to become the member of the most popular K-pop group in the world in years from then?" and so on.

(Credit= 'Watta tv' YouTube)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙