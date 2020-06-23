[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum & Park So Dam Spotted Looking Like a Real Couple

Actor Park Bo Gum and actress Park So Dam were spotted filming their new drama.Early in the morning of June 22, fans saw Park Bo Gum and Park So Dam at one park in Baegot New Town.They were holding hands, smiling at each other and walking side by side.The two stars almost looked as if they truly were in love.But it turned out that they were filming their upcoming drama 'Record of Youth' (literal translation).'Record of Youth' will tell heart-warming stories of youngsters trying to achieve their dream and love.In the drama, Park Bo Gum will play the role of 'Sa Hye-jun', an aspiring model and actor who juggles idealism with the reality of everyday life.Park So Dam will play an aspiring make-up artist who follows her own path and finds security in her own unwavering resolve under pressure.The exact release date for 'Record of Youth' has yet to be announced.(Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)