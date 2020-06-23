SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kim Jae Hwan·Jeong Sewoon·Kim Woo Seok·Lee Jin Hyuk to Join a New Variety Show Together
LIVE new 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 new 제보하기

[SBS Star] Kim Jae Hwan·Jeong Sewoon·Kim Woo Seok·Lee Jin Hyuk to Join a New Variety Show Together

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.06.23 17:23 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kim Jae Hwan·Jeong Sewoon·Kim Woo Seok·Lee Jin Hyuk to Join a New Variety Show Together
Singers Kim Jae Hwan, Jeong Sewoon, Kim Woo Seok, and Lee Jin Hyuk will reportedly be working together for a new variety show.

On June 23, SPOTV News reported that the four 'Produce' series alumni are confirmed to join a new variety show titled 'Boys Mental Camp' (working title).
Kim Jae Hwan·Jeong Sewoon·Kim Woo Seok·Lee Jin Hyuk to Join a New Variety Show TogetherHosted by singer/TV personality Defconn, 'Boys Mental Camp' will analyze the mental health of the overworked K-pop stars who have endured rigorous survival audition programs and excessive hours of promotions.

According to the report, viewers can especially look forward to the exceptional chemistry between well-known friends Kim Jae Hwan and Jeong Sewoon of 'Produce 101 Season 2'.
Kim Jae Hwan·Jeong Sewoon·Kim Woo Seok·Lee Jin Hyuk to Join a New Variety Show TogetherFor Kim Woo Seok and Lee Jin Hyuk, the two 'Produce X 101' contestants and the members of K-pop boy group UP10TION, it is the very first time for the two to co-star in a variety show together.
Kim Jae Hwan·Jeong Sewoon·Kim Woo Seok·Lee Jin Hyuk to Join a New Variety Show TogetherMeanwhile, 'Boys Mental Camp' is reportedly set to be unveiled in August on an OTT (Over The Top) online streaming platform WAVVE.

(Credit= SWING Entertainment, STARSHIP Entertainment, TOP Media)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙