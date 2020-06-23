[SBS Star] Kim Jae Hwan·Jeong Sewoon·Kim Woo Seok·Lee Jin Hyuk to Join a New Variety Show Together

Singers Kim Jae Hwan, Jeong Sewoon, Kim Woo Seok, and Lee Jin Hyuk will reportedly be working together for a new variety show.On June 23, SPOTV News reported that the four 'Produce' series alumni are confirmed to join a new variety show titled 'Boys Mental Camp' (working title).Hosted by singer/TV personality Defconn, 'Boys Mental Camp' will analyze the mental health of the overworked K-pop stars who have endured rigorous survival audition programs and excessive hours of promotions.According to the report, viewers can especially look forward to the exceptional chemistry between well-known friends Kim Jae Hwan and Jeong Sewoon of 'Produce 101 Season 2'.For Kim Woo Seok and Lee Jin Hyuk, the two 'Produce X 101' contestants and the members of K-pop boy group UP10TION, it is the very first time for the two to co-star in a variety show together.Meanwhile, 'Boys Mental Camp' is reportedly set to be unveiled in August on an OTT (Over The Top) online streaming platform WAVVE.(Credit= SWING Entertainment, STARSHIP Entertainment, TOP Media)(SBS Star)