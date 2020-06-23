SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] The Most Influential K-pop Artists at the Moment; Industry Leaders Say
LIVE new 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 new 제보하기

[SBS Star] The Most Influential K-pop Artists at the Moment; Industry Leaders Say

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.06.23 16:30 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] The Most Influential K-pop Artists at the Moment; Industry Leaders Say
CEOs and directors from the top 50 management agencies in South Korea named the ones they think are the most influential players in the current K-pop scene.

On June 22, Sports Seoul dropped the results of their recent K-pop survey that was conducted in celebration of the news outlet's 35th anniversary.

Voters were able to pick their top three choices each for eight different categories, with different point values based on the rankings.

First place votes received three points, while the second and third places received two points and one point, respectively.

Check out the complete results on the list below:

A. The power players that move the K-pop industry
BTS(1) BTS - 68 points

(2) Lee Soo-man (SM Entertainment) - 58 points

(3) Bang Si-hyuk (Big Hit Entertainment) - 47 points

(4) Park Jin Young (JYP Entertainment) - 23 points

(5) IU - 18 points


B. Best K-pop producer
Bang Si-hyuk(1) Bang Si-hyuk (Big Hit Entertainment) - 101 points

(2) Lee Soo-man (SM Entertainment) - 65 points

(3) Park Jin Young (JYP Entertainment) - 37 points

(4) ZICO (KOZ Entertainment) & TEDDY (THE BLACK LABEL) – 11 points, tied


C. Best male K-pop group
BTS(1) BTS - 141 points

(2) EXO - 53 points

(3) SEVENTEEN - 25 points

(4) NCT - 17 points

(5) BIGBANG - 9 points

(6) MONSTA X - 7 points


D. Best female K-pop group
TWICE(1) TWICE - 111 votes

(2) BLACKPINK - 69 points

(3) Red Velvet - 24 points

(4) OH MY GIRL - 13 points

(5) IZ*ONE - 11 points

(6) (G)I-DLE - 10 points


E. Best male solo artist
ZICO(1) ZICO - 71 points

(2) RAIN - 38 points

(3) Paul Kim - 23 points

(4) BAEKHYUN of EXO & G-DRAGON of BIGBANG - 16 points, tied 

(5) Park Hyo Shin, Jang Beom June, Lim Young Woong - 14 points, tied


F. Best female solo artist
IU(1) IU - 115 points

(2) TAEYEON - 52 points

(3) CHUNG HA - 38 points

(4) Heize - 21 points

(5) SUNMI - 17 points

(6) Lee Hyo-ri - 11 points


G. K-pop rising stars
TXT(1) TOMORROW X TOGETHER - 60 points

(2) ITZY - 43 points

(3) Soon-to-debut girl group of SM Entertainment - 13 points

(4) CRAVITY, TREASURE, ATEEZ - 7 points, tied 


H. Best K-pop management agency
SM Entertainment(1) SM Entertainment - 98 points

(2) Big Hit Entertainment - 83 points

(3) JYP Entertainment - 48 points

(4) YG Entertainment - 8 points

(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment, JYP Entertainment, KOZ Entertainment, EDAM Entertainment, SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙