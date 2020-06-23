[SBS Star] The Most Influential K-pop Artists at the Moment; Industry Leaders Say

CEOs and directors from the top 50 management agencies in South Korea named the ones they think are the most influential players in the current K-pop scene.On June 22, Sports Seoul dropped the results of their recent K-pop survey that was conducted in celebration of the news outlet's 35th anniversary.Voters were able to pick their top three choices each for eight different categories, with different point values based on the rankings.First place votes received three points, while the second and third places received two points and one point, respectively.Check out the complete results on the list below:(1) BTS - 68 points(2) Lee Soo-man (SM Entertainment) - 58 points(3) Bang Si-hyuk (Big Hit Entertainment) - 47 points(4) Park Jin Young (JYP Entertainment) - 23 points(5) IU - 18 points(1) Bang Si-hyuk (Big Hit Entertainment) - 101 points(2) Lee Soo-man (SM Entertainment) - 65 points(3) Park Jin Young (JYP Entertainment) - 37 points(4) ZICO (KOZ Entertainment) & TEDDY (THE BLACK LABEL) – 11 points, tied(1) BTS - 141 points(2) EXO - 53 points(3) SEVENTEEN - 25 points(4) NCT - 17 points(5) BIGBANG - 9 points(6) MONSTA X - 7 points(1) TWICE - 111 votes(2) BLACKPINK - 69 points(3) Red Velvet - 24 points(4) OH MY GIRL - 13 points(5) IZ*ONE - 11 points(6) (G)I-DLE - 10 points(1) ZICO - 71 points(2) RAIN - 38 points(3) Paul Kim - 23 points(4) BAEKHYUN of EXO & G-DRAGON of BIGBANG - 16 points, tied(5) Park Hyo Shin, Jang Beom June, Lim Young Woong - 14 points, tied(1) IU - 115 points(2) TAEYEON - 52 points(3) CHUNG HA - 38 points(4) Heize - 21 points(5) SUNMI - 17 points(6) Lee Hyo-ri - 11 points(1) TOMORROW X TOGETHER - 60 points(2) ITZY - 43 points(3) Soon-to-debut girl group of SM Entertainment - 13 points(4) CRAVITY, TREASURE, ATEEZ - 7 points, tied(1) SM Entertainment - 98 points(2) Big Hit Entertainment - 83 points(3) JYP Entertainment - 48 points(4) YG Entertainment - 8 points(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment, JYP Entertainment, KOZ Entertainment, EDAM Entertainment, SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)