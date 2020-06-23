SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Koo Hye Sun & Ahn Jae Hyeon to Undergo Divorce Mediation Next Month
LIVE new 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 new 제보하기

[SBS Star] Koo Hye Sun & Ahn Jae Hyeon to Undergo Divorce Mediation Next Month

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.06.23 15:28 Updated 2020.06.23 15:50 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Koo Hye Sun & Ahn Jae Hyeon to Undergo Divorce Mediation Next Month
Actress Koo Hye Sun and actor Ahn Jae Hyeon will have their first divorce adjustment mediation this July.

On June 22, it was reported that Koo Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyeon will be undergoing their first mediation on July 15.
Koo Hye Sun, Ahn Jae HyeonBack on June 19, the Seoul Family Court referred the divorce suit filed by Ahn Jae Hyeon against Koo Hye Sun to arbitration procedures.

In South Korea, married couples who filed for divorce must go through mediation process before litigation.
Koo Hye Sun, Ahn Jae HyeonIf the two sides work out a settlement through a court-officiated mediation, the divorce will be carried out without a lawsuit.

However, if the two are failed to reach an agreement, future divorce proceedings will be filed.
Koo Hye Sun, Ahn Jae HyeonKoo Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyeon first met each other in 2015 while co-starring in the drama 'Blood'.

They tied the knot in May 2016, but in August 2019, Koo Hye Sun revealed that Ahn Jae Hyeon wants to end their marriage. 

(Credit= SBS funE, Online Community)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙