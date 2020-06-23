[SBS Star] 'Reply 1988' Lee Dong Hwi·Park Bo Gum·Ko Kyoung Pyo·Hyeri·Ryu Hye-young Get Together

Actors Lee Dong Hwi, Park Bo Gum, Ko Kyoung Pyo, K-pop girl group Girl's Day's member Hyeri and actress Ryu Hye-young were seen spending some quality time together.On June 22, Lee Dong Hwi and Ko Kyoung Pyo took to their Instagram to share photos of their fun day.In the photos that they shared, there were the cast of 2015's mega-hit drama 'Reply 1988'.Lee Dong Hwi and Rye Hye-young wore a matching beige colored top while Park Bo Gum, Ko Kyoung Pyo and Hyeri matched themselves with a green and white striped top.They seemed to have enjoyed walking around the streets with each other, and took some photos at a photo booth.They were making cute and playful poses, looking as if they were the best friends.Even though it has been over four years since the drama ended, they still seemed very close.There was no awkwardness in these photos at all; they looked like they had a great time together.(Credit= 'kopular' 'dlehdgnl' Instagram)(SBS Star)