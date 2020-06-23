[SBS Star] Nam Joo Hyuk Goes Skinny to Muscular & Everyone Is Going "Wow"

Actor Nam Joo Hyuk made everybody completely speechless with his muscular body.On June 18, Nam Joo Hyuk's management agency Management Soop released behind-the-scenes photos of Nam Joo Hyuk having a photo shoot session.In the photos, Nam Joo Hyuk has matched a white t-shirt with the same color pants.As the t-shirt was somewhat tight on him, it well-highlighted his well-built body.Nam Joo Hyuk has always been skinny that these photos made a lot of people impressed and shocked at the same time.It is assumed that Nam Joo Hyuk had worked tremendously hard on building his body recently.The time and effort he had put into building his body are clearly shown in these photos.When all people thought Nam Joo Hyuk could not make himself look even better, he managed to prove that was in fact possible.(Credit= Management Soop, 'skawngur' Instagram)(SBS Star)