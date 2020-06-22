[SBS Star] Chung Kyung-ho Spotted Hosting a Wedding Ceremony

Actor Chung Kyung-ho was seen hosting a wedding ceremony.On June 21, singer Navi shared a group photo on her Instagram.In the photo, Navi, Chung Kyung-ho, singers Lee Yu-na and Shin Na-ra were smiling next to each other.As they were fully dressed, it seemed like they attended a formal event.Chung Kyung-ho looked chic but cute in a navy suit and horn-rimmed glasses.Then a few hours later, more photos of Chung Kyung-ho from this day were uploaded online.They were photos of him with a bride and groom at their wedding ceremony.It turned out Chung Kyung-ho was hosting this wedding ceremony.It is unknown which one of the couple he was hosting the event for, but he apparently did an excellent job hosting it.Meanwhile, Chung Kyung-ho recently wrapped up a medical drama 'Hospital Playlist'.(Credit= Online Community, 'navi_jiho' '5_5LUCKY' Instagram)(SBS Star)