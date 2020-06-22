[SBS Star] Chung Kyung-ho Spotted Hosting a Wedding Ceremony

Actor Chung Kyung-ho was seen hosting a wedding ceremony.
On June 21, singer Navi shared a group photo on her Instagram.
In the photo, Navi, Chung Kyung-ho, singers Lee Yu-na and Shin Na-ra were smiling next to each other.
As they were fully dressed, it seemed like they attended a formal event.
Chung Kyung-ho looked chic but cute in a navy suit and horn-rimmed glasses.
Then a few hours later, more photos of Chung Kyung-ho from this day were uploaded online.
They were photos of him with a bride and groom at their wedding ceremony.
It turned out Chung Kyung-ho was hosting this wedding ceremony.
It is unknown which one of the couple he was hosting the event for, but he apparently did an excellent job hosting it.
Meanwhile, Chung Kyung-ho recently wrapped up a medical drama 'Hospital Playlist'.
(Credit= Online Community, 'navi_jiho' '5_5LUCKY' Instagram)
(SBS Star)