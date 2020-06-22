SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] EunHyuk Shares that Lee Seung Gi Expressed His Interest in TWICE in the Military
LIVE new 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 new 제보하기

[SBS Star] EunHyuk Shares that Lee Seung Gi Expressed His Interest in TWICE in the Military

Lee Narin

Published 2020.06.22 16:27 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] EunHyuk Shares that Lee Seung Gi Expressed His Interest in TWICE in the Military
K-pop boy group Super Junior's EunHyuk shared that singer Lee Seung Gi showed his interest in girl group TWICE.

On June 21 episode of SBS' television show 'Master in the House', EunHyuk joined the show as Lee Seung Gi's friend. 
Master in the HouseDuring the talk, EunHyuk revealed lots of interesting facts about Lee Seung Gi that were not known to public. 

One of the things that EunHyuk said about Lee Seung Gi was the time when he was in the military. 

EunHyuk said, "Once, I met Lee Seung Gi on his day-off from the military. You know what he said to me as soon as he saw me?" 

He laughingly continued, "He was like, 'EunHyuk, are you close to the members of TWICE?'" 

He added, "That was when I realized that Lee Seung Gi was one of us. Before that, Lee Seung Gi almost didn't feel like he was human." 
Master in the HouseAfter hearing EunHyuk's talk, Lee Seung Gi blushed in embarrassment and made EunHyuk get up from his seat. 

Lee Seung Gi commented, "Hey, EunHyuk. I heard that you have a pretty busy life. Maybe you should go home."

Then, he looked at the production team and playfully said, "Can't I just send him home right now? I don't really need him here anymore."
Master in the House(Credit= SBS Master in the House, JYP Entertainment) 

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙