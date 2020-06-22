[SBS Star] EunHyuk Shares that Lee Seung Gi Expressed His Interest in TWICE in the Military

K-pop boy group Super Junior's EunHyuk shared that singer Lee Seung Gi showed his interest in girl group TWICE.On June 21 episode of SBS' television show 'Master in the House', EunHyuk joined the show as Lee Seung Gi's friend.During the talk, EunHyuk revealed lots of interesting facts about Lee Seung Gi that were not known to public.One of the things that EunHyuk said about Lee Seung Gi was the time when he was in the military.EunHyuk said, "Once, I met Lee Seung Gi on his day-off from the military. You know what he said to me as soon as he saw me?"He laughingly continued, "He was like, 'EunHyuk, are you close to the members of TWICE?'"He added, "That was when I realized that Lee Seung Gi was one of us. Before that, Lee Seung Gi almost didn't feel like he was human."After hearing EunHyuk's talk, Lee Seung Gi blushed in embarrassment and made EunHyuk get up from his seat.Lee Seung Gi commented, "Hey, EunHyuk. I heard that you have a pretty busy life. Maybe you should go home."Then, he looked at the production team and playfully said, "Can't I just send him home right now? I don't really need him here anymore."(Credit= SBS Master in the House, JYP Entertainment)(SBS Star)