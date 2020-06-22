SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BTS JUNGKOOK's New Childhood Photo Makes Fans Smile Ear to Ear
A never-before-seen old photo of K-pop boy group BTS' member JUNGKOOK has been a hot topic among fans.

On June 21, a new childhood photo of JUNGKOOK was shared on one online community.
JUNGKOOKAccording to the uploader, JUNGKOOK was only 3 years old (international age) when the photo was taken.

As you can see in the photo, baby JUNGKOOK looks almost the same as he is now―with his round, big eyes and cute smile on his face.
JUNGKOOKUpon seeing the new childhood photo of JUNGKOOK, fans flooded social media expressing how cute baby JUNGKOOK looks in the photo.

Some comments include, "Wish I had a younger brother like JUNGKOOK.", "He looks exactly the same!", "Wondering if baby JUNGKOOK knew he would become a superstar one day.", and more.
JUNGKOOKJUNGKOOK(Credit= Online Community, Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
