SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] One 'Running Man' Fan Talks About Seeing Kim Jong-kook with His Girlfriend(?) in LA
LIVE new 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 new 제보하기

[SBS Star] One 'Running Man' Fan Talks About Seeing Kim Jong-kook with His Girlfriend(?) in LA

Lee Narin

Published 2020.06.22 13:53 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] One Running Man Fan Talks About Seeing Kim Jong-kook with His Girlfriend(?) in LA
Singer Kim Jong-kook sweated as one 'Running Man' fan said that he/she saw him with his girlfriend(?) in Los Angeles, the United States. 

On June 21 episode of SBS' television show 'Running Man', an alleged reason for Kim Jong-kook's regular visit to LA was unveiled. 

For the past few weeks, the production team of 'Running Man' asked fans to write them letters about the times when they saw the members of 'Running Man' in public. 
Kim Jong-kookIn one of the letters, a fan stated that he/she spotted Kim Jong-kook in LA. 

In the letter, the fan said, "Some time in the past, I saw Kim Jong-kook in LA. It was my first time seeing a Korean celebrity outside Korea, so I was all excited." 

The fan continued, "Just as when I was going to go and say hi to him, one Korean-American-looking woman joined him from a coffee shop with two cups of take-out coffee in her hands." 

He/she went on, "Kim Jong-kook took that coffee and started walking with her. I ended up missing the opportunity to say hi and get his autograph at that time. That was your girlfriend, right?"
Kim Jong-kookThen, 'Running Man' members non-stop asking him if that was true. 

Kim Jong-kook awkwardly laughed and responded as if he knew exactly who the fan was talking about. 

He commented, "Why are you guys interrogating me like I'm a spy? She was one of the group of people who I usually hang out with in LA. There were probably others around, because I was never alone with her." 
Kim Jong-kook(Credit= SBS Running Man) 

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙