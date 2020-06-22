[SBS Star] One 'Running Man' Fan Talks About Seeing Kim Jong-kook with His Girlfriend(?) in LA

Singer Kim Jong-kook sweated as one 'Running Man' fan said that he/she saw him with his girlfriend(?) in Los Angeles, the United States.On June 21 episode of SBS' television show 'Running Man', an alleged reason for Kim Jong-kook's regular visit to LA was unveiled.For the past few weeks, the production team of 'Running Man' asked fans to write them letters about the times when they saw the members of 'Running Man' in public.In one of the letters, a fan stated that he/she spotted Kim Jong-kook in LA.In the letter, the fan said, "Some time in the past, I saw Kim Jong-kook in LA. It was my first time seeing a Korean celebrity outside Korea, so I was all excited."The fan continued, "Just as when I was going to go and say hi to him, one Korean-American-looking woman joined him from a coffee shop with two cups of take-out coffee in her hands."He/she went on, "Kim Jong-kook took that coffee and started walking with her. I ended up missing the opportunity to say hi and get his autograph at that time. That was your girlfriend, right?"Then, 'Running Man' members non-stop asking him if that was true.Kim Jong-kook awkwardly laughed and responded as if he knew exactly who the fan was talking about.He commented, "Why are you guys interrogating me like I'm a spy? She was one of the group of people who I usually hang out with in LA. There were probably others around, because I was never alone with her."(Credit= SBS Running Man)(SBS Star)