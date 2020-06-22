SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BTS JIN Attends His Best Friend's Wedding as the Special MC
[SBS Star] BTS JIN Attends His Best Friend's Wedding as the Special MC

JIN of K-pop boy group BTS was spotted at his friend's wedding, hosting the ceremony.

On June 20, JIN attended his long-time friend's wedding, who has been friends with his for over 15 years.
JINOf course, photos of JIN attending the event have rapidly been circulating in various online communities.

In the photos, JIN was seen hosting the entire ceremony to make his best friend's special day extra special.
JINJIN was also spotted taking photos with other wedding guests.

Upon seeing the photos, fans commented, "What a good friend JIN is to actually host the wedding. He's the best.", "The best gift from him to the newlyweds. Awesome!", and more.

You can check out more photos of JIN attending the wedding ceremony below.
JINJIN(Credit= Online Community, Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
