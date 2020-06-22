SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "I Can Say Hi Back to Them" Kim Woo Bin Says He Is Okay to Be Recognized in Public
LIVE new 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 new 제보하기

[SBS Star] "I Can Say Hi Back to Them" Kim Woo Bin Says He Is Okay to Be Recognized in Public

Lee Narin

Published 2020.06.22 10:59 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] "I Can Say Hi Back to Them" Kim Woo Bin Says He Is Okay to Be Recognized in Public
Actor Kim Woo Bin revealed that he is completely cool about people recognizing him in public.

On June 19, fashion magazine ESQUIRE Korea shared an interview of Kim Woo Bin on their official YouTube channel.

During the interview, Kim Woo Bin was asked series of random questions.
Kim Woo BinOne of the questions was whether he preferred to watch a film at home or movie theater.

As Kim Woo Bin chose a movie theater, the interviewer asked in a surprised tone of voice, "Really? Don't you feel uncomfortable there? I mean, lots of people will recognize you."

Kim Woo Bin laughed and responded, "No, no. I can just say hi back to them, so it's not a problem at all."
Kim Woo BinThen to wrap up the interview, Kim Woo Bin was asked what he recently had been up to.

Kim Woo Bin answered, "These days, I'm busy filming a movie 'Alien'. Since it's been so long for me to be shooting a film, I'm full of excitement every day."
 

'Alien' (working title) will mark Kim Woo Bin's first-ever project since his hiatus in May 2017.

It is expected to be unveiled in the summer of 2021.

(Credit= 'ESQUIRE Korea' YouTube)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙