[SBS Star] Lee Hyo-ri Reveals a Cute Gift She Received From Hwang Kwang Hee
[SBS Star] Lee Hyo-ri Reveals a Cute Gift She Received From Hwang Kwang Hee

Published 2020.06.19 16:46
Singer Lee Hyo-ri revealed a thoughtful gift that she received from singer Hwang Kwang Hee.

On June 18, Lee Hyo-ri updated her personal Instagram account with photos of a letter that Hwang Kwang Hee gave her.Lee Hyo-ri Reveals a Cute Gift She Received From Hwang Kwang HeeLee Hyo-ri Reveals a Cute Gift She Received From Hwang Kwang HeeOn the letter, Hwang Kwang Hee wrote, "Noona! Hi! This is Kwang Hee. You began filming immediately after traveling a long way. It must've been very exhausting!"

He continued, "These are really good kiwis, so you should try them! I had them at home, and they were so good. So I wanted to bring you some. Have a wonderful day! From Kwang Hee."
Lee Hyo-ri Reveals a Cute Gift She Received From Hwang Kwang HeeOn the other side of the paper, Hwang Kwang Hee added, "Noona! I have no connection whatsoever with kiwi farms or kiwi businesses. I just wanted you to have some because they are delicious!"

Upon seeing Lee Hyo-ri's post, fans commented, "Am I the only one who can hear Kwang Hee's voice from the letter? So funny and heartwarming.", "Awww, that is so sweet.", and more.
Lee Hyo-ri Reveals a Cute Gift She Received From Hwang Kwang HeeMeanwhile, Hwang Kwang Hee recently guested on MBC's variety show 'How Do You Play?' where Lee Hyo-ri teamed up with TV personality Yu Jae Seok and singer RAIN to debut as a co-ed group.

(Credit= 'hyoleehyolee' Instagram, MBC How Do You Play?)

(SBS Star)  
