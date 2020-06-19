[SBS Star] Lee Hyo-ri Reveals a Cute Gift She Received From Hwang Kwang Hee

Singer Lee Hyo-ri revealed a thoughtful gift that she received from singer Hwang Kwang Hee.On June 18, Lee Hyo-ri updated her personal Instagram account with photos of a letter that Hwang Kwang Hee gave her.On the letter, Hwang Kwang Hee wrote, "Noona! Hi! This is Kwang Hee. You began filming immediately after traveling a long way. It must've been very exhausting!"He continued, "These are really good kiwis, so you should try them! I had them at home, and they were so good. So I wanted to bring you some. Have a wonderful day! From Kwang Hee."On the other side of the paper, Hwang Kwang Hee added, "Noona! I have no connection whatsoever with kiwi farms or kiwi businesses. I just wanted you to have some because they are delicious!"Upon seeing Lee Hyo-ri's post, fans commented, "Am I the only one who can hear Kwang Hee's voice from the letter? So funny and heartwarming.", "Awww, that is so sweet.", and more.Meanwhile, Hwang Kwang Hee recently guested on MBC's variety show 'How Do You Play?' where Lee Hyo-ri teamed up with TV personality Yu Jae Seok and singer RAIN to debut as a co-ed group.(Credit= 'hyoleehyolee' Instagram, MBC How Do You Play?)(SBS Star)