SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lee Dong Wook & Lim Soojung in Talks to Lead New Romance Film 'Single in Seoul'
LIVE new 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 new 제보하기

[SBS Star] Lee Dong Wook & Lim Soojung in Talks to Lead New Romance Film 'Single in Seoul'

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.06.19 14:32 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lee Dong Wook & Lim Soojung in Talks to Lead New Romance Film Single in Seoul
Actor Lee Dong Wook and actress Lim Soojung are in talks to co-star in an upcoming romance film 'Single in Seoul'. 

On June 19, it was reported that Lee Dong Wook and Lim Soojung are positively considering joining the romance film as the male/female leads.
Lee Dong Wook, Lim SoojungDirected by film director Park Bum-soo, 'Singles in Seoul' centers around a man and a woman who end up working together on an essay publication about the lifestyles of modern singles.

If they accept the offer, Lee Dong Wook will be taking the role of a narcissistic, famous social media influencer 'Park Young-ho'.

Lim Soojung will be taking the role of Park's college junior, a chief-editor named 'Joo Hyun-jin' who is in charge of the 'Single in the City' essay series.

This is actually not the first time for the two talented actors to play their roles as lovers.

In Lim Soojung's 2019 drama 'Search: WWW', Lee Dong Wook made a cameo appearance as her ex-boyfriend.
Lee Dong Wook, Lim SoojungMeanwhile, 'Single in Seoul' is expected to start its production this summer.

(Credit= KING KONG by STARSHIP, tvN Search: WWW)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙