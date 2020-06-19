[SBS Star] Lee Dong Wook & Lim Soojung in Talks to Lead New Romance Film 'Single in Seoul'

Actor Lee Dong Wook and actress Lim Soojung are in talks to co-star in an upcoming romance film 'Single in Seoul'.On June 19, it was reported that Lee Dong Wook and Lim Soojung are positively considering joining the romance film as the male/female leads.Directed by film director Park Bum-soo, 'Singles in Seoul' centers around a man and a woman who end up working together on an essay publication about the lifestyles of modern singles.If they accept the offer, Lee Dong Wook will be taking the role of a narcissistic, famous social media influencer 'Park Young-ho'.Lim Soojung will be taking the role of Park's college junior, a chief-editor named 'Joo Hyun-jin' who is in charge of the 'Single in the City' essay series.This is actually not the first time for the two talented actors to play their roles as lovers.In Lim Soojung's 2019 drama 'Search: WWW', Lee Dong Wook made a cameo appearance as her ex-boyfriend.Meanwhile, 'Single in Seoul' is expected to start its production this summer.(Credit= KING KONG by STARSHIP, tvN Search: WWW)(SBS Star)