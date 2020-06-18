[SBS Star] This Rookie Actress Catches the Eye of Everyone with Her Yoona-Krystal-like Look

Rookie actress Cho Seung-hee is under the limelight for her celebrity lookalike appearance.On June 16, one post was uploaded on a popular online community about Cho Seung-hee.This uploader shared lots of photos of Cho Seung-hee and asked others who she reminded them of.Over 600 comments were left under this post, and the majority of them mentioned Yoona of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation and Krystal of another girl group f(x).They said that Cho Seung-hee's facial features were remarkably similar to Yoona and Krystal that they could see both stars in her.Born in 2002, Cho Seung-hee goes to Sunhwa Arts High School at the moment.According to the uploader, Cho Seung-hee is already very famous at her school for her eye-catching beauty.Not too long ago, Cho Seung-hee signed with GOLDMEDALIST to kick off her career as an actress.GOLDMEDALIST is a management agency that manages actor Kim Soo Hyun, actresses Seo Ye-ji and Kim Sae-ron.(Credit= 'yoona__lim' 'vousmevoyez' Instagram, Online Community)(SBS Star)