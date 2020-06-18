SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] This Rookie Actress Catches the Eye of Everyone with Her Yoona-Krystal-like Look
[SBS Star] This Rookie Actress Catches the Eye of Everyone with Her Yoona-Krystal-like Look

Lee Narin

Rookie actress Cho Seung-hee is under the limelight for her celebrity lookalike appearance. 

On June 16, one post was uploaded on a popular online community about Cho Seung-hee. 

This uploader shared lots of photos of Cho Seung-hee and asked others who she reminded them of. 
Cho Seung-heeOver 600 comments were left under this post, and the majority of them mentioned Yoona of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation and Krystal of another girl group f(x). 

They said that Cho Seung-hee's facial features were remarkably similar to Yoona and Krystal that they could see both stars in her. 
Cho Seung-heeBorn in 2002, Cho Seung-hee goes to Sunhwa Arts High School at the moment. 

According to the uploader, Cho Seung-hee is already very famous at her school for her eye-catching beauty. 
Cho Seung-heeNot too long ago, Cho Seung-hee signed with GOLDMEDALIST to kick off her career as an actress. 

GOLDMEDALIST is a management agency that manages actor Kim Soo Hyun, actresses Seo Ye-ji and Kim Sae-ron. 
Cho Seung-hee(Credit= 'yoona__lim' 'vousmevoyez' Instagram, Online Community)

(SBS Star)    
