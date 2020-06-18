SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Kim Dong-hee Talks About Growing Up in a Single Parent Home
[SBS Star] Kim Dong-hee Talks About Growing Up in a Single Parent Home

Lee Narin

Published 2020.06.18
Actor Kim Dong-hee tells talked about growing up with a single mother. 

On June 17 episode of tvN's television show 'You Quiz on the Block', Kim Dong-hee made a guest appearance. 

During the talk, Kim Dong-hee was asked what his family's response is to his successful career as an actor. 

Kim Dong-hee answered, "They are really happy about it. My mother is happier than anybody else. She gives me good acting advice as well." 
Kim Dong-heeThen, he went silent for a bit and said, "Can I talk about my mother for a bit? This is something that I've actually wanted to mention somewhere at one point." 

Kim Dong-hee said, "My life has never been easy; it has always been full of struggles. My mother raised me all by herself. She went through a lot." 
Kim Dong-heeThe actor continued, "She is really young; she was born in 1975. I feel like she gave up on all her youth for me, and it hurts me to think that. She may think like she didn't give me enough, but I don't want her to think that way." 

He added, "I want to give her youth back. I'm going to pay for her trips, and eventually buy her a car and new home."
Kim Dong-heeFollowing his debut with a web-drama 'A-TEEN' in 2018, Kim Dong Hee soon rose to fame with the success of the drama. 

After 'A-TEEN', Kim Dong Hee starred in popular dramas 'Sky Castle' (2018), the second season of 'A-TEEN' (2019), 'Itaewon Class' (2020) and 'Extracurricular' (2020). 

(Credit= tvN You Quiz on the Block) 

(SBS Star)   
