[SBS Star] Kim Dong-hee Talks About Growing Up in a Single Parent Home

Actor Kim Dong-hee tells talked about growing up with a single mother.On June 17 episode of tvN's television show 'You Quiz on the Block', Kim Dong-hee made a guest appearance.During the talk, Kim Dong-hee was asked what his family's response is to his successful career as an actor.Kim Dong-hee answered, "They are really happy about it. My mother is happier than anybody else. She gives me good acting advice as well."Then, he went silent for a bit and said, "Can I talk about my mother for a bit? This is something that I've actually wanted to mention somewhere at one point."Kim Dong-hee said, "My life has never been easy; it has always been full of struggles. My mother raised me all by herself. She went through a lot."The actor continued, "She is really young; she was born in 1975. I feel like she gave up on all her youth for me, and it hurts me to think that. She may think like she didn't give me enough, but I don't want her to think that way."He added, "I want to give her youth back. I'm going to pay for her trips, and eventually buy her a car and new home."Following his debut with a web-drama 'A-TEEN' in 2018, Kim Dong Hee soon rose to fame with the success of the drama.After 'A-TEEN', Kim Dong Hee starred in popular dramas 'Sky Castle' (2018), the second season of 'A-TEEN' (2019), 'Itaewon Class' (2020) and 'Extracurricular' (2020).(Credit= tvN You Quiz on the Block)(SBS Star)