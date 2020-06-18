SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] DARA's Eye-catching Past Passport Photo Resurfaces Online
Lee Narin

Published 2020.06.18 14:40 View Count
Fans cannot get over how funny DARA of disbanded K-pop girl group 2NE1's past passport photo is. 

Recently, one fan dug up an interesting post from DARA's Instagram and shared it on an online community. 

It was a post about a photo on her passport that was uploaded about six years ago. 
DARAIn the passport photo, DARA had her stage make-up, outfit as well as hair. 

Her overall style definitely did not look like a standard style for a passport photo.

Along with the photo, DARA wrote, "I went to take a photo in the middle of 'CAN'T NOBODY' performance, and that photo turned out to be a photo for my passport." 

She laughingly added, "But I find this photo to be really cute. I find it cute every time I look at it." 
DARAAt that time when 2NE1 was promoting 'CAN'T NOBODY', DARA had a very unique style. 

Her unique make-up, outfit and hair were too evident in this passport photo that it is making many laugh again. 
DARA(Credit= 'daraxxi' Instagram, '2NE1' YouTube) 

(SBS Star)  
