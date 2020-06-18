[SBS Star] DARA's Eye-catching Past Passport Photo Resurfaces Online

Fans cannot get over how funny DARA of disbanded K-pop girl group 2NE1's past passport photo is.Recently, one fan dug up an interesting post from DARA's Instagram and shared it on an online community.It was a post about a photo on her passport that was uploaded about six years ago.In the passport photo, DARA had her stage make-up, outfit as well as hair.Her overall style definitely did not look like a standard style for a passport photo.Along with the photo, DARA wrote, "I went to take a photo in the middle of 'CAN'T NOBODY' performance, and that photo turned out to be a photo for my passport."She laughingly added, "But I find this photo to be really cute. I find it cute every time I look at it."At that time when 2NE1 was promoting 'CAN'T NOBODY', DARA had a very unique style.Her unique make-up, outfit and hair were too evident in this passport photo that it is making many laugh again.(Credit= 'daraxxi' Instagram, '2NE1' YouTube)(SBS Star)