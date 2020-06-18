[SBS Star] Fans Wonder How Kim Soo Hyun Can Take Such Bad Photos of Himself

Fans are all agreeing that actor Kim Soo Hyun is the worst at taking photos of himself.In the afternoon of June 17, Kim Soo Hyun updated his recently-made Instagram with some new photos.The photos were taken from a distance of Kim Soo Hyun snapping photos of himself.Then about half a day later, Kim Soo Hyun shared lots of selfies with hashtags, "#okay", "#alright" and "#imfine".In the photos, Kim Soo Hyun was posing and smiling awkwardly, and even frowning.Not only his facial expressions in the photos, but the angle of them were so horrible to the point that they managed to take away all his great looks.After seeing his bad selfies, fans left comments such as, "That's how my dad takes his selfies...! LOL", "Wow lol You seriously need to work on your selfie skills, oppa!", "Why use your handsome face like that? If you're going to use it like that, then just swap it with my face!" and so on.(Credit= 'soohyun_k216' Instagram)(SBS Star)