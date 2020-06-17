[SBS Star] NU'EST MINHYUN & Jung Da Bin Are Leading a New Web-drama Together?

MINHYUN of K-pop boy group NU'EST and actress Jung Da Bin are reportedly leading an upcoming web-drama together.On June 17, news outlet Sports Seoul reported that MINHYUN and Jung Da Bin have been cast to star in a new teen web-drama.This new teen web-drama is one of the latest projects by Playlist.Playlist is a platform that produced popular Korean web-dramas such as 'A-TEEN', 'A-TEEN 2', 'Romance Playlist', 'XX' and more.In response to this report, however, Playlist stated, "While it is true that MINHYUN and Jung Da Bin were offered a role in our latest project, it is still too early to say anything yet."If MINHYUN decides to join this drama, this would mark his first-ever acting project beside last year's musical 'Marie Antoinette'.Debuted as a child model in early 00s, Jung Da Bin has recently shown her incredible acting prowess in Netflix's series 'Extracurricular'.Many are already excited to check out the two stars' chemistry, and patiently waiting for them to make a positive decision.(Credit= 'optimushwang' 'jungdabiny' Instagram)(SBS Star)