[SBS Star] Yang Se Jong Receives Commendation for His Outstanding Performance in the Military

Actor Yang Se Jong received commendation upon completing his 5-week military training.On June 17, Yang Se Jong's management agency revealed that the actor was awarded commendation for his outstanding overall performance among the training soldiers.The agency said, "Yang Se Jong has received commendation for his outstanding performance in the military from the divisional commander."They continued, "He just had a completion ceremony, and he's doing very well in the military."Then, photos of Yang Se Jong receiving and holding the certificate of commendation were shared online soon after.In the photos, Yang Se Jong indeed looked happy; he looked like he has gained a little of weight while there as well.Yang Se Jong started his military service on May 12, and is expected to be discharged in November 2021.(Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)